First came the bush fires. Now comes the withering heat.

Or rather, first came the bush fires and rounds of withering heat, now comes even more scorching weather. Such is the situation facing most of Australia this week, in the wake of an unusually hot spring.

A heat wave is progressing from west to east across the continent, breaking numerous all-time records. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the record for the country's hottest-ever day, when averaged across all maximum temperatures recorded across the country, could fall this week.

The current record stands at 105 degrees, set on January 7, 2013, the BOM's Adam Morgan reported. Perth, a city of about 2 million on the west coast, had three straight days with a high temperature at or above 104 degrees, breaking the previous monthly record for December of two days, which was last reached in 2007.

The heat wave is forecast to shift to South Australia during the next few days, before moving into New South Wales, Victoria, and Queensland. Temperatures are predicted to be as much as 36 degrees above average this year, with some areas potentially reaching or exceeding 122 degrees.

A large expanse of Australia, from Western Australia to Victoria, is predicted to see high temperatures at or above 113 degrees on Wednesday, according to the BOM.

On Monday, Brisbane tied its record for the hottest December day, at 106.2 degrees.

The heat may peak in Melbourne on Friday, with a high temperature above 104 degrees. More than 100 bush fires are burning in New South Wales and Queensland, and the heat is likely to make the situation worse for firefighters.

Extreme heat is the biggest weather-related killer in Australia, according to the BOM. Global warming is causing heat waves to be hotter, drier, more likely to occur. A combination of climate change and natural variability, particularly an air circulation pattern across the Indian Ocean, has led to an unusually dry stretch in Australia that sparked an early and fierce start to the fire season. The seasonal fire outlook for summer is grim from Queensland south to Victoria, as bone-dry conditions combine with extreme heat to make for ideal fire conditions.