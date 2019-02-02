ADELAIDE, Australia — Australia won its Davis Cup qualifier against Bosnia and Herzegovina 4-0 to secure a spot in this year's 18-team final in Madrid.
The Australian doubles pair of John Peers and Jordan Thompson defeated Mirza Basic and Tomislav Brkic 7-5, 6-1 on Saturday on hard courts at Memorial Drive to give the home side an unbeatable 3-0 lead.
Alexei Popyrin, in his Davis Cup debut, followed with a 6-1 7-6 (2) victory over Nerman Fatic. The fifth match was not played.
On Friday's opening day, John Millman and Alex de Minaur gave Australia its 2-0 lead. Millman defeated Damir Dzumhur 6-3 6-2 and de Minaur followed with a 6-3, 7-6 (0) victory over Basic.
Under the new Davis Cup format, the best-of-three matches were played over two days.
