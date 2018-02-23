AUSTIN, Minn. — Police say a woman who was stabbed in Austin has died from her injuries.
Officers responded to a 911 call to a home about 8 p.m. Thursday. The Austin Daily Herald says a suspect was taken into custody in the stabbing.
The 60-year-old woman was taken to the hospital where she later died of her injuries.
