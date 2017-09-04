A 14-year-old Austin High School football player who collapsed on the practice field in Austin, Minn., nearly two weeks ago has died, his family has disclosed.

Chris Fischer died Saturday from complications after cardiac arrest, his family said in an online obituary.

After his collapse, resuscitation efforts were begun at the scene by school employees before he was taken to a hospital in Austin and then to Rochester for further treatment.

“Without suffering, Chris drifted off to be with the Lord at 7:25 this morning” in the Rochester hospital, a CaringBridge page set up on behalf of Fischer reported Saturday.

Visitation and memorial service arrangements have yet to be announced.

The team played its first game Friday night, and classes start Tuesday. School officials said counselors will be on hand for students and staff needing assistance in connection with Fischer’s death.