JOLIET, Ill. — Austin Dillon has won the pole for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.
Dillon recorded a top lap of 176.263 mph in his No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. It's the sixth career pole for the 29-year-old Dillon, who is seeking his first Cup Series win since last year's Daytona 500.
Kevin Harvick qualified second on a hot, humid Saturday, followed by Daniel Hemric, Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch. Harvick is a two-time winner at the bumpy 1.5 mile oval in suburban Chicago.
Joey Logano, who leads the series standings by one point over Kyle Busch, qualified 19th.
