KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Ivan Aurrecoechea tied his career high with 23 points as New Mexico State won its 13th straight game, defeating Kansas City 67-61 on Saturday night.
Jabari Rice had 13 points for New Mexico State (19-6, 10-0 Western Athletic Conference). Terrell Brown added 10 points. Johnny McCants had nine rebounds.
Jordan Giles had 20 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for the Roos (12-13, 4-6).
The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Roos on the season. New Mexico State defeated Kansas City 74-71 on Jan. 11. New Mexico State takes on Seattle at home on Thursday. Kansas City matches up against Grand Canyon on the road on Thursday.
