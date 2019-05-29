Augustana (S.D.) defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville twice to earn the NCAA Division II softball championship on Monday in Denver. The Vikings (61-11) won both games 6-4 to win the best-of-three series 2-1.

Augustana pitcher Ashley Mickschl, a sophomore from Woodbury, was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. Three other Vikings from Minnesota were named to the all-tournament team: Mary Pardo, a freshman outfielder from Andover; Maggie Kadrlik, a senior catcher from Inver Grove Heights and Shannon Petersen, a senior catcher/infielder from Edina.

It was the second national title for the Vikings, who won their first in 1991. The Vikings are coached by Gretta Melstad, a Carleton gradudate.

Stillwater gymnast wins national title

Ella Zirbes of Stillwater recently won the all-around title at the USA Gymnastics Junior Olympic National Championships in Indianapolis. Zirbes, who will be a freshman at Stillwater High School this fall, is a Level 10 and Junior Elite gymnast for Flips Gymnastics in White Bear Lake. She earned the all-around title with a score of 38.725 points. Zirbes, who has verbally committed to attend college at Utah, has been invited to the Junior World Trials in Sarasota, Fla., next month.

Etc.

• Cody Regis homered as one of his three hits and drove in two runs to lead the host Lincoln Saltdogs over the St. Paul Saints 6-3 in American Association play. Brady Shoemaker and Max Murphy each had two hits for the Saints

NEWS SERVICES