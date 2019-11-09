GAME OF THE WEEK

Augustana at Winona State, 1 p.m., Saturday: Augustana (7-2, 4-1 NSIC South) brings a four-game winning streak and Winona State (7-2, 3-2) brings a five-game winning streak into the game, which is crucial to the Division II playoff aspirations of both teams. Winona State won last year's meeting 34-20.

WEEK 10 STORY LINES

• Minnesota State Mankato, which is ranked No. 3 in the D-II poll, remained No. 2 — behind Tarleton State — in the second Super Region Four rankings. Three other NSIC teams are ranked in the regional poll — Augustana at No. 7, Sioux Falls at No. 8 and Winona State at No. 9. The top seven teams in the region poll advance to the D-II playoffs.

• St. John's can clinch at least a share of the MIAC championship with a victory over Hamline on Saturday. The Johnnies (7-1, 6-1 MIAC) close out the regular season next week with a nonconference game against Rose-Hulman. Bethel (7-1, 5-1) and St. Thomas (6-2, 5-1) are tied for second place in the MIAC. Those two teams meet at St. Thomas on Nov. 16.

• Central Lakes and Itasca will play for the MCAC championship on Sunday at St. Cloud State. Central Lakes (5-5) is playing for the title for the seventh time in 11 years. Itsaca is 8-2.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nick Pridgeon, LB, Winona State: The senior from Wauwatosa, Wis., the NSIC South Division preseason Defensive Player of the Year, leads the Warriors in tackles (51) and tackles for loss (10).

Jaran Roste, QB, Bethel: The sophomore from Alexandria, Minn., ranks fifth in MIAC games in passing yards (189.3) and 12th in rushing (323 yards). He hasn't thrown an interception in six conference games.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Blocked kicks (the most in D-III this season) by Concordia (Moorhead) linebacker Willie Julkes. Julkes blocked two PATs in the Cobbers' 19-18 victory over St. John's.

40 Completions (an MSU Moorhead school record) for Jakup Sinani in the Dragons' 49-20 victory over Minot State. Sinani threw for a school-record 513 yards.

314.3 Rushing yards per game (second most in Division III) by St. Thomas.

JOEL RIPPEL