SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Augustana University in Sioux Falls has announced four finalists for the college's director of athletics position.
The finalists will have on-campus interviews this week.
The university said Saturday the finalists are: Nikki Fennern, director of athletics at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota; Josh Morton, assistant athletic director for Michigan State University; Steve Schofield, deputy athletic director for external operations at the University of Northern Iowa; and Travis Whipple, deputy director of athletics for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
Augustana University competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference and is an NCAA Division II member.
