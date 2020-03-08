Emily Shilson won her second national title at 109 pounds, leading the Augsburg women's wrestling team to a ninth-place finish to complete its first season of competition at the Cliff Keen/National Wrestling Coaches Association National Collegiate Championships on Saturday in Adrian, Mich.

Shilson, a Mounds View High School product from Maple Grove who won the Women's Collegiate Wrestling Association national title at 109 pounds last month, scored Saturday's title with two first-period pins: 2 minutes, 20 seconds against Ciara McCrae of Simon Fraser in the semifinals and 43 seconds against Sugey Cega of Tiffin in the finals.

Shilson finished her first college season 14-0, with six technical falls and six pins.

Three other Auggies earned All-America honors, all with sixth-place finishes: Vayle-Rae Baker (123 pounds), Gabby Skidmore (130) and Marlynne Deede (155).

The 19-team competition was open to NCAA schools with women's wrestling programs.

Tommies, Gusties take hockey titles

Luke Radetic scored twice and Henry Baribeau made 29 saves, helping St. Thomas earn a berth in the NCAA Division III men's hockey tournament by winning its 11th MIAC playoff title with a 3-2 victory at Concordia (Moorhead).

Radetic's goal with 3:52 left proved to be the winner for the Tommies (16-10-3), coming 33 seconds after Aaron Herdt tied it for the Cobbers (14-12-2).

The NCAA fields will be revealed Monday.

• Clara Billings scored a power-play goal in the second period and Gustavus Adolphus (22-3-2) earned its first MIAC women's hockey playoff title since 2013, beating Augsburg (21-6) 3-0 in St. Peter.

Etc.

• Senior Kalley Elwell set a Hamline women's lacrosse single-game points record with eight goals and two assists in the host Pipers' 18-7 victory over Loras.