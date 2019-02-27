Augsburg junior guard Booker Coplin was voted the MIAC's Joe Hutton Player of the Year in men's basketball, the conference announced Tuesday, while St. Thomas sophomore guard Burt Hedstrom received the Sixth Man of the Year award and his coach, Johnny Tauer, the Coach of the Year award.

Coplin averaged 28 points per game — second best in Division III. He also led the MIAC in rebounding (9.2 per game) and steals (2.4).

First U practice set

The Gophers football team will start spring practice March 12 and play its spring game April 13. The team has yet to announce the full spring schedule and list of practices t open to the public.

• Gophers freshman offensive lineman Jack York plans to transfer, a source confirmed. The 6-6, 300-pound Dallas native and three-star recruit entered the NCAA's transfer portal after redshirting all of 2018.

MEGAN RYAN

Awards for Tommies

St. Thomas senior goalie Kenzie Torpy and her coach, Tom Palkowski, were named the MIAC Player of the Year and Coach of the Year in women's hockey. Augsburg forward Megan Johnson received the Sheila Brown Award, given to a senior who has made a long-term contribution to her team's success while displaying good sportsmanship.

Torpy led conference goalies in goals-against average (0.87), save percentage (.955), shutouts (11) and wins (23).

U well-represented

The Gophers volleyball team will send 13 players — more than any other college team — to the U.S. women's national team open tryouts this weekend at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.

There will be 218 athletes in all there, vying for spots on various USA Volleyball reams. The first of four sessions will start at 3 p.m. Friday. Selections for the teams will be made by the end of March.

Etc.

• Gophers goalie Mat Robson was named the Big Ten's third star of the week. He stopped 54 of 58 shots as Minnesota split with Notre Dame to clinch home ice for the conference quarterfinals. Minnesota, lost the first game 3-2 but won the second 2-1.

• Junior forward Sarah Potomak and her freshman sister, Amy, also a forward, were named the WCHA forward and rookie of the week, respectively. Both had one goal and three assists as No. 1 Minnesota swept Bemidji State 6-3, 4-3 to win the conference regular-season title.

• Mike Moran of the Gophers was named the Big Ten's freshman of the week in gymnastics. He won floor exercise (14.400) and placed third in the vault (14.550) in a three-team meet in Lincoln, Neb.