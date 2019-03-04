Host Augsburg posted a 2-1, four-overtime victory over St. John’s for the MIAC men’s championship late Saturday night in the second-longest game in Division III men’s hockey history.

The game, which began at 7 p.m. and ended at 11:48 p.m. on Tommy Carey’s goal 54 seconds into the fourth extra period, had an elapsed time of 120 minutes, 54 seconds. It was surpassed in length only by Gustavus Adolphus’ 6-5 victory over Augsburg in four overtimes in the MIAC semifinals in 2010. That game had an elapsed time of 138:38.

St. John’s (12-10-5) pulled its goalie for an extra attacker late in the third period, and tied the score with 1:21 left in regulation on Robb Stautz’s blast from between the circles.

St. John’s Andrew Lindgren recorded a career-high 86 saves — the third-highest single-game total in Division III history. Fifty of those saves came in extra frames. Augsburg’s Nick Schmit stopped 57 shots.

Among NCAA Division I and Division III men’s hockey, Saturday’s game is the eighth-longest in college men’s hockey history. The longest college men’s hockey game ever was a five-overtime (151:42) 4-3 victory by Massachusetts over Notre Dame on March 6, 2015.

The 2010 Augsburg-Gustavus four-overtime game is the fourth longest in overall college men’s hockey history.

Augsburg (21-3-3), which earned its fourth consecutive MIAC playoff title (a conference first), will learn its opponent in the 12-team Division III tournament Monday morning.

Augsburg held a 37-18 shots on-goal advantage through regulation time, then outshot the Johnnies 51-40 in the 60:54 of overtime.

