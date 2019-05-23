LYON, France — Fourth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime hit 11 aces in a 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 win over Steve Johnson on Thursday to reach the semifinals of the Lyon Open.
The Canadian teenager will face top-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili — who defeated Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-4 at the clay-court tournament, which serves as a warmup for the French Open.
In the other semifinal, Taylor Fritz will be up against Benoit Paire.
Fritz earned 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-4 win over second-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut and Paire upset third-seeded Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (4).
