An evaluation of the state’s information technology agency found “mixed reviews” from the other state agencies it serves, and highlighted concerns about budget transparency, oversight of software projects and a lack of measures to ensure accountability.

Minnesota IT Services needs to create formal policies for IT budgeting, improve how it tracks its performance, develop better project oversight and clarify what responsibilities it should handle and what falls on other state agencies, according to a program evaluation released Wednesday by the Office of the Legislative Auditor. The office also suggested the Legislature develop a committee to oversee decisionmaking in information technology investments.

MNIT developed and launched the faulty drivers’s license and vehicle registration system that its staff have spent the past year and a half fixing. Problems with the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS) prompted legislators to further examine the agency, and the auditor’s office has spent months conducting a deeper dive into how it operates.

MNLARS is just one piece of the work of Minnesota IT Services. It serves more than 70 agencies, boards and commissions, according to its latest annual report. Its approximately 2,300 employees manage cybersecurity, maintain technological systems, develop applications and projects, among other tasks.

The state’s IT services haven’t always been handled by one central department. Much of the work was previously done by staff within a particular state agency. The Legislature required IT services be consolidated in 2011. Some lawmakers have since questioned what results this centralization has produced.

The auditor’s office explored that question and found it is difficult to judge whether the switch has been successful because the shift is still occurring. It’s also difficult to analyze success as IT Services doesn’t have enough clear goals and needs to provide lawmakers and state agencies with more information on its performance, auditors said.

The change has better positioned the state to fight cybersecurity risks and make bulk purchases of IT software and equipment, the report states. However, the auditors said it is unclear whether spending on IT is more efficient, and state agency staff are divided on whether consolidation has been a positive change.

The audit surveyed top officials across agencies and found the vast majority are satisfied with the work of the MNIT and its contractors on software application services and cybersecurity. But it said they shared “considerable concern” in other areas.

“About half of agencies expressed dissatisfaction with the timeliness of MNIT’s customer support for enterprise services. Also, many agencies are frustrated by what they perceive to be inaccurate IT invoices and time-consuming, redundant IT procurement processes,” the evaluation states.

The majority of state agency officials are not happy with the rates MNIT charges for certain services, auditors stated. But the report said studies show its rates compare favorably to other states and private companies.

In a response to the evaluation, MNIT said they are working on making their billing process more transparent to make sure customers understand what they are paying for.

“Minnesota IT Services will continue to institute IT best practices through our ongoing business process transformation efforts, enhance communications with our business partners, and deliver improved IT services to our business partners,” Acting Commissioner William Poirier wrote in his response.

Poirier is the interim leader of the agency, as Gov. Tim Walz’s administration is still searching for a new commissioner to lead it.

This is the second report the Office of the Legislative Auditor has released this month involving Minnesota IT Services. The office published another report two weeks ago that examined what went wrong with MNLARS and offered recommendations to prevent issues in future software rollouts.

The Legislative Audit Commission, a bipartisan group of House and Senate members, is scheduled to review the latest report Friday morning.