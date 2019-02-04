The Minnesota agency in charge of awarding Legacy Amendment dollars to the arts should do more to ensure its grants are spent appropriately, the Office of the Legislative Auditor argues in a new report.

The State Arts Board complies with most grant requirements, but "there is room for improvement," the office found after taking a deep look at how the board awards and monitors its competitive grants. During the 2018 fiscal year, the arts board awarded 577 grants totaling more than $23 million to artists and organizations.

The board should be overseeing those grants more closely, requiring artists and organizations to account for how they used state funds, doing more monitoring visits and following up on possible questionable spending, the legislative auditor said.

For example, one arts group trekked to Oregon for a festival, noting in its final report that "the cost of sending a full production with seven actors, a full set, and production team across the country is prohibitive; having access to general operating funding makes these projects possible." State law prohibits Legacy funds from being used outside Minnesota. But because grantees aren't required to report their spending, "we could not determine whether the grantee spent state grant dollars on this out-of-state project," the report states.

The expenses the office questioned was small — "less than 1 percent of about $729,000 awarded for our sample grants." But "we are concerned that grantees' final reports did not show that board staff identified or investigated the expenses," the report said. Staff ought to document issues and conversations in grant files.

In addition, the process for scoring grant applications is "transparent" but doesn't comply with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act, the report found. Applications should be made public earlier in that process, the state auditor argues.

The report will be discussed at a State Capitol meeting at 2 p.m. Monday. Look for updates to this story following that meeting.