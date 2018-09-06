DETROIT — An audit of Michigan's Children's Protective Services cites numerous deficiencies in the system that has been under court oversight for 12 years.

The scathing report released Thursday by the state Office of the Auditor General found the agency failed to launch and complete investigations within required timeframes, and didn't complete criminal history checks.

Other deficiencies cited include: failing to complete face-to-face interactions with alleged child victims in a timely manner; not referring investigations to prosecutors; and not accurately assessing a child's risk of harm.

The agency agreed with most findings. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, of which CPS is part, said in a statement it takes the report "very seriously" and recognizes it "can and must improve."

The department must submit a compliance plan within two months.