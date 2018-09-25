A new state review finds that some Minnesotans were overcharged for certain types of vehicle licensing transactions because of ongoing problems with the state’s troubled licensing and registration system.

The report released Tuesday by the Legislative Auditor says that its investigators found “significant inaccuracies” in transactions carried out through the Minnesota Licensing and Registration System (MNLARS), “such as vehicle registration transactions for newly registered passenger vehicles and and heavy nonpassenger vehicles.”

“While MNLARS generally calculated certain types of transactions correctly, inaccurate vehicle registration data within MNLARS and user errors resulted in some owners of similar vehicles being charged different tax amounts,” the report read.

