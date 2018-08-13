ST. LOUIS — A new Missouri audit has found that the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson made significant progress in addressing problems in its municipal court.

Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway released details of the audit Monday. It was a follow-up to an April 2017 audit that found a court system in disarray in Ferguson, where Michael Brown, a black, unarmed 18-year-old, was fatally shot by a white police officer in August 2014. Brown's death became a focus of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 2017 audit found disorganized files, boxes moldy from a water leak, and cited the assessment of $26,000 in illegal fees and $1,400 in missing funds.

The new audit says court personnel have implemented procedures aimed at preventing and detecting loss or theft, though the $1,400 is still missing.