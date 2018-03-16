Efforts to fortify the cyber defenses of Minnesota's voter registration system advanced Friday when Gov. Mark Dayton included funding for the project in his new budget plan and a legislative auditor's report recommended upgrades.

The DFL governor proposed spending $381,000 a year for election cybersecurity. Secretary of State Steve Simon said that would allow him to hire three or four people to work for at least three years writing code to improve the system's ability to detect and rebuff intruders.

Minnesota was among 21 states where voter databases were targeted by entities working at the behest of the Russian government in 2016. The state's registration system was not hacked, but those in Illinois and Arizona were.

Voter registration systems contain sensitive private information, sometimes including Social Security numbers and address histories.

In a briefing for reporters, Simon said addressing the threat of a cyber attack by "someone meaning to do us harm by undermining our democracy" is "very timely and critical and urgent."

Simon said Dayton's plan also includes $87,000 to make other improvements this year that were recommended by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Separately, the Office of the Legislative Auditor called the voter registration database "an aging system that is showing signs of strain." At a Senate subcommittee hearing, the office's representatives urged Simon to work with the Legislature to find the resources to make improvements.