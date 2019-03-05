DETROIT — Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand is recalling nearly 75,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because fuel leaks in the engine could cause fires.
The recall covers certain A6, A7, and Q7 SUVs from the 2016 through 2018 model years. Also included are A8 sedans from 2015 through 2018.
The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. government that parts of the fuel injection system can leak, and if the fuel hits an ignition source, it can catch fire. The documents didn't list any fires or injuries. A message was left Tuesday for an Audi spokesman.
Dealers will replace the left and right fuel injector rails at no cost to owners.
Audi says owners will be notified by mail in mid-March.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Oprah interviews men alleging abuse in 'Neverland': 'This moment transcends Michael Jackson'
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Oprah interviews men alleging abuse in 'Neverland': 'This moment transcends Michael Jackson'
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Oprah interviews men alleging abuse in 'Neverland': 'This moment transcends Michael Jackson'
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Oprah interviews men alleging abuse in 'Neverland': 'This moment transcends Michael Jackson'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Proposed order on campus speech follows wave of complaints
President Donald Trump's proposed executive order to protect free speech on college campuses follows a growing chorus of complaints from conservatives that the nation's universities are attempting to silence their voices when they're heckled, disinvited or their presence on campus is otherwise discouraged.
National
California AG to announce Clark investigation results
California's attorney general will announce Tuesday whether his office will file criminal charges against two Northern California police officers who shot and killed 22-year-old Stephon Clark last year.
National
Audi recalls nearly 75,000 vehicles due to fire risk
Volkswagen's Audi luxury brand is recalling nearly 75,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because fuel leaks in the engine could cause fires.
National
Governor's plan to make Michigan fuel taxes nation's highest
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday for nearly tripling Michigan's per-gallon gasoline tax — and making the state home to the country's highest fuel taxes — in order to improve aging roads that she warned would only get worse without a major influx of new spending.
National
Maryland Senate OKs ban on foam for food, drink containers
Maryland's Senate has voted to make the state the first in the nation to ban foam containers for food and drink to fight pollution.