The numbers from last year’s art auctions are being added up, but the picture they paint is not a clear one.

On one hand, Christie’s sold about $4.9 billion worth of art and collectibles in 2016, the international auction house said. That’s a decline of 16 percent from the previous year. Auction sales were also down at the rival houses Sotheby’s and Phillips.

But private transactions at Christie’s increased 25 percent, to $847 million. The largest of these was the joint acquisition for $170.8 million of Rembrandt’s wedding portraits of Marten Soolmans and Oopjen Coppit by the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam.

“It was a solid year. We achieved four out of the year’s five top auction prices,” said Guillaume Cerutti, Christie’s CEO. “The market is strong on the buyer’s side, more challenging on the seller’s side,” he added.

Now the speculating will start about why.

One theory is that with Britain’s referendum on European Union membership and the United States’ presidential election creating uncertainty, owners of the world’s most valuable art were more reluctant to sell at auction.

But another factor might have been the auction houses becoming more reluctant to guarantee minimum prices at the highest level, although Cerutti doesn’t agree with that.

“The evolution wasn’t driven by a change in guarantee policy,” he said. “The decrease in the figures had more to do with the economic and political context.”

A Monet record for ‘Meule’

Christie’s top auction lot of 2016 was Monet’s late 19th-century “Meule” (“Grainstack”), offered in November in New York without financial backing. It was bought by an Asian client for $81.4 million, a new auction high for the artist.

“I’m not surprised by the figures,” said Morgan Long, senior director at the Fine Art Group, an advisory firm based in London. “It’s about in line with the drop in the pound. These days, most people aren’t prepared to offer a super high-end work at auction unless there’s a guarantee in place.”

However, Long said she was surprised by the increase in private transactions during a year in which Christie’s had scaled back its staff commissions on such sales.

Christie’s is a privately held company owned by Artemis, controlled by the French luxury retail magnate and art collector François Pinault. Unlike its publicly listed rival Sotheby’s, the auction house reports only sales, not profit or loss.

In recent years, helped by expansive guarantees, Christie’s has dominated market share of auctions, particularly in the sector of postwar and contemporary art. But now it faces resurgent competition from Sotheby’s and Phillips.

Sotheby’s overall auction sales in 2016 were on a par with Christie’s, reaching $4.1 billion, a drop of 31 percent from the previous year. Corresponding year-on-year auction sales at Phillips remained steady at $500 million. This was down from $508 million in sales in 2015, but represented an increase in market share against its bigger rivals.

Christie’s reported that 32 percent of its buyers last year were new ones, an increase of 5 percent from 2015, and that sales at its online-only auctions grew 109 percent, to $60.7 million. Christie’s will also be opening a flagship gallery in Los Angeles in April.

“We want to be present where the market evolves quickly,” Cerutti said.