FAIRHOPE, Ala. — A gymnast who suffered a severe leg injury accomplished her goal of walking down the aisle at her wedding.
The Advocate reports Auburn University graduate Samantha Cerio shared photos on Instagram Monday of the ceremony in Fairhope.
The gymnast dislocated both knees and tore ligaments in both legs during a competition in April. After having surgery, she said she wanted to recover enough in time to walk down the aisle at the ceremony.
Cerio used crutches to cross the stage at her graduation in May. She earned a degree in aerospace engineering.
Cerio walked down the aisle free of crutches to marry fiancé Trey Wood.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Celebrities
It's the greatest: Ali's training camp opens to the public
The rustic Pennsylvania training camp where Muhammad Ali prepared for some of his most famous fights has undergone an elaborate restoration, opening to the public Saturday as a shrine to the heavyweight icon's life and career.
National
US-China trade war sparks worries about rare earth minerals
Rising trade tensions between the U.S. and China have sparked worries about the 17 exotic-sounding rare earth minerals needed for high-tech products like robotics, drones and electric cars.
Variety
Albuquerque eyes Route 66 upgrades in 'forgotten' part
New Mexico's largest city is the latest to embark on upgrades to its portion of the historic Route 66 Highway.
Variety
Streetscapes: Why moving the Southdale Library to Southdale mall is a good idea
A proposal to move the 46-year-old Southdale Library into Southdale shopping center makes synergistic sense.
Variety
Virginia man back in US after court questions deportation
A northern Virginia man who says he fears torture at the hands of Israeli authorities is back in the U.S. after a judge's order forced immigration authorities to reverse his deportation and bring him back from Israel before he ever got off the plane.