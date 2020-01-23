SAN ANTONIO, Texas — T.J. Atwood had 23 points and 11 rebounds as Lamar beat Incarnate Word 89-77 on Wednesday night.
Davion Buster had 18 points for Lamar (10-10, 4-5 Southland Conference). V.J. Holmes added 18 points. Anderson Kopp had 12 points.
Drew Lutz scored a season-high 25 points for Incarnate Word (4-14, 1-6). Keaston Willis added 24 points. Dwight Murray Jr. scored a career-high 21 points.
Lamar matches up against Stephen F. Austin at home on Saturday. Incarnate Word plays Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at home on Saturday.
