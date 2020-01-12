HOUSTON — T.J. Atwood had 21 points as Lamar topped Houston Baptist 102-92 on Saturday night. Davion Buster added 20 points for the Cardinals.
V.J. Holmes had 19 points and seven assists for Lamar (9-8, 3-3 Southland Conference). Avery Sullivan added 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Lamar is undefeated (2-0) when scoring at least 100 points this season.
Lamar scored 58 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Ian DuBose had 24 points for the Huskies (1-12, 1-3). Benjamin Uloko added 17 points and eight rebounds. Jalon Gates had 11 points.
Lamar matches up against Sam Houston State at home on Wednesday. Houston Baptist faces New Orleans at home on Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Rockets launch Wolves to most lopsided loss of the season
Karl-Anthony Towns missed 13th straight game in 30-point rout.
Gophers
Archibald scores 14 to carry Louisiana Tech over UTEP 64-61
Amorie Archibald had 14 points as Louisiana Tech narrowly beat UTEP 64-61 on Saturday night.
Gophers
Mays' buzzer-beater lifts LSU over Mississippi State 60-59
Skylar Mays hit a jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the buzzer to give LSU a 60-59 victory against Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference game Saturday.
Wolves
Love has 19 points, 15 rebounds, Cavs beat Nuggets, 111-103
Kevin Love had 19 points and 15 rebounds to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 113-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.
Vikings
Titans stun Ravens, head to AFC title game with 28-12 win
The Tennessee Titans fear no one. Not even the NFL's best team.