MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Police in the Racine County community of Mount Pleasant say speed and alcohol were factors in a fatal all-terrain vehicle crash.
Authorities say the driver of the ATV ignored signs of a road closure about 1:40 a.m. Friday and vaulted into a rocky ravine. The driver was killed and a passenger was injured.
Police say the passenger was taken to Wheaton Ascension Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The Racine County Medical Examiner's Office, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Wisconsin State Patrol also responded to the crash.
