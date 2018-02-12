DUNLAP, Tenn. — Authorities say a collision between an all-terrain vehicle and an Amish buggy has left eight people injured.
Sequatchie County Sheriff Ronnie Hitchcock tells WRCB-TV that a juvenile drove into the buggy carrying a teacher and children Sunday evening.
Authorities say everyone is expected to be fine, but their exact conditions are unknown.
The ages of the people involved in the crash have not been released.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating. It's unclear if any charges will be filed.
