MINNEAPOLIS — Attorneys for a Minneapolis police officer convicted in the fatal shooting of an unarmed woman are asking a judge for a creative sentence that keeps him out of prison.

Mohamed Noor was found guilty in April of murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. He shot Damond, a 40-year-old dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, when she approached his squad car just minutes after she had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home.

State guidelines call for 12½ years in prison on the murder charge, but Noor's attorneys argue that putting him in prison would make it impossible for him to make amends for Damond's death.

They've suggested Noor be given probation and be required to spend a week in jail each year on Damond's birthday and the anniversary of her death.