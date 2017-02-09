A hastily organized crew of volunteer attorneys have taken up shifts at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, watching and waiting at the international arrivals gate for refugees or incoming visa holders who might need legal help.

Their presence has been an instinctive response to the executive order that temporarily bans travel from seven nations and restricts refugee resettlement, said several said this week.

“We took an oath to uphold the constitution,” said Tara Murphy, an intellectual property attorney from Minneapolis who was at the airport Tuesday evening. “For us, it isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue. It’s a question of law and the law is very clear.”

Concerned that some visa holders might not know their rights, or be unlawfully detained as legal challenges to the executive order play out in court, some 200 to 250 Minnesota attorneys have volunteered to take a shift at the airport, said Kara Lynum, a St. Paul attorney who’s coordinating the effort with the help of the International Refugee Assistance Project.

Lynum has sent teams of three or four lawyers at a time to the airport to coincide with the arrival of international flights.

She also has an off-site immigration attorney ready to help with any questions via phone and a federal litigator who could quickly file legal paperwork — such as a lawsuit to get someone released from detention — if necessary.

Tara Murphy, seated, left to right, Kyle Luebke and David Moon, volunteer attorneys for the University of Minnesota Law School's Center for New Americans, watch while travelers reunited with family members. The lawyers were waiting for refugees and visa holders hoping to get to the U.S. while President Trump's travel ban is held up in the courts near the International Arrival area in baggage claims at MSP Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, in Minneapolis, MN.

Earlier this week, two Somali families and an Iranian family arrived at the airport while volunteer lawyers stood by. The attorneys briefly thought they might have to file a lawsuit, but the person was eventually released by customs and border protection officials.

“I’ve certainly had a flurry of activity both from people from the impacted countries and the non-impacted countries,” said Lynum. She’s encouraged clients of hers with visas to come to the country as soon as possible, even if they’re not coming from one of the seven countries listed on the executive order. “Just because this is all so fluid,” she said.

The Minneapolis office of law firm Robins Kaplan has offered free training sessions for attorneys who want to help out at the airport, many of whom are coming from other areas of the law. A session last week drew well over 100 attorneys, said Mike Sheran, a business litigator who stood with three other attorneys Tuesday at the international arrivals gate at MSP.

The attorneys were taught to wait to see if anyone requested assistance. They don’t know what’s happening on the other side of the gate, and the only sign that someone’s been detained might be a waiting family member sitting nearby.

If someone appears to be waiting for a while, the attorneys are prepared to walk up, introduce themselves, and ask if help is needed. They each wear a name tag that says “attorney” in English, Somalian, Farsi and Arabic.

“As attorneys we have an ethical obligation to do these things,” said Kyle Luebke, a Minneapolis finance attorney who was at the airport Tuesday afternoon. “No matter if you agree with the president’s [executive order], whether you think it’s good policy or bad policy. Every single person who goes through, they all deserve due process. They should not have their visas or their status revoked without an appeal.”

Standing nearby was David Moon, a Minneapolis finance attorney who spent a few hours volunteering at the airport. An immigrant, Moon came to the U.S. as a teenager from Korea to attend school. On one of his flights into the country he was detained for more than three hours.

“I know what it’s like,” he said of the detention process.

Now a full-time attorney at a major Minneapolis firm, he’s filed for permanent residency.