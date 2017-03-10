New search warrant affidavits filed in court Friday reveal that the prominent attorney who fatally struck a runner in St. Paul last month had collided with a car minutes earlier.

Peter H. Berge, 60, struck a Mini Cooper that was on 6th Street in Minneapolis waiting to enter eastbound I-94 on Feb. 22. Berge’s BMW later ran over and killed 35-year-old Scott Spoo, who was running on Mississippi River Boulevard at Dayton Avenue in St. Paul about 4:40 p.m.

About a week later, Berge’s was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer, according to his friend Mike Salovich.

According to court documents: The Mini Cooper’s driver told police that she had to get Berge’s attention because he was apparently unaware of the collision. The two pulled over to a safe location and exchanged insurance information.

The Mini Cooper’s driver then asked Berge why a light on his BMW was hanging by a wire, and he said that he had struck a mailbox two weeks earlier, the affidavits said.

Berge, who underwent brain surgery a week after the fatal collision, has not been charged in either case.

A breath test showed no alcohol in his system, and he told officers that he hadn’t taken any drugs or medication. Police obtained a search warrant to take blood for toxicology tests.

The case was moved to Hennepin County because Berge has been a supporter and contributor to Ramsey County Attorney John Choi’s campaign committee. Chuck Laszewski, a spokesman for the Hennepin County attorney’s office, has said that once the toxicology “testing is complete, we will be in a position to make a charging decision.” Laszewski said those results are expected to take “several months.”

Salovich, said last week that doctors found four lesions in Berge’s brain and removed part of one for a biopsy on Feb. 27. They turned out to be malignant tumors. Salovich said that Peter H. Berge has “primary glioblastoma brain cancer,” a very aggressive form of cancer.

“It is a type that is inoperable and can only be treated by radiation and chemotherapy,” Salovich said last week.

Spoo, 35, of Woodbury, died a short time later. He was an avid runner and bicyclist who had worked for 3M for 11 years and was an engineer in the company’s stationery and office division.

