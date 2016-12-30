A Minnesota man’s curiosity about ISIL put him in touch with two prominent British nationals-turned-terror recruiters who used social media to inspire attacks in the West.

Abdul Raheem Ali-Skelton, 23, of Glencoe, Minn., communicated online in 2014 and 2015 with Reyaad Khan and Junaid Hussein, his attorney said in a court filing Friday. Ali-Skelton resisted the solicitations of the two recruiters, but “panicked” when confronted by the FBI and lied about the extent of his contacts, the attorney said.

Ali-Skelton has been in custody since his March arrest on a separate charge: threatening to blow up a Twin Cities Walgreens after a domestic dispute.

In April, Ali-Skelton pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. Robert Richman, Ali-Skelton’s attorney, will ask Senior U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank on Jan. 10 to sentence his client to time already served because he said he did not commit an act of terrorism or an attempt to cover one up.

“Abdul Ali-Skelton is not a terrorist,” Richman said in his filing.

Although Ali-Skelton lied to agents in July 2015 about staying in touch with Khan and Hussein online, Richman said he “concocted a fanciful idea that if he could discover a terrorist attack these men were planning, he could provide that information to the FBI and be a hero. The plan failed.”

Ali-Skelton was born William Sebastian Skelton in Iowa and changed his name after he converted to Islam at age 17, Richman said. Ali-Skelton still drank alcohol, did drugs and was devoted to performing rap music, Richman said. Long work hours often kept Ali-Skelton away from his mosque.

The birth of a daughter coincided with Ali-Skelton’s desire to do something about the brutality of the Assad regime in Syria but Richman said he prioritized supporting his family. He discovered online videos of ISIL promoting a “peaceful, utopian society” but other propaganda videos that displayed mass executions “repulsed” him, Richman said.

The dueling messages conflicted Ali-Skelton, which led to online debates with people like Khan and Hussain — who Ali-Skelton first didn’t take to be ISIL recruiters. He later disengaged from social media after being urged to carry out an attack in the United States. Richman said he later reconnected because “his curiosity got the better of him.”

The two recruiters were reportedly killed in drone strikes in August 2015.

The FBI initiated the first of several interviews with Ali-Skelton in June 2015. Ali-Skelton came clean after being called to testify before a federal grand jury.

Ali-Skelton was not taken into custody until his March 27 arrest by Brooklyn Park police. According to Richman, Ali-Skelton performed at a rap venue earlier that night and blacked out after using drugs and alcohol. At the Walgreens, Ali-Skelton encountered his wife, whom he was separated from, and another man, threatened the man with a beer bottle and said he would blow up the store.

He pleaded guilty to a state charge of terroristic threats.

A psychologist determined that Ali-Skelton suffers from personality and alcohol abuse disorders and is not a “hard core radicalized Islamic terrorist.”

Daniel Koehler, a German terrorism scholar contracted by the court, also assessed Ali-Skelton as having a low- to medium-risk of reoffending. But Richman railed against Koehler’s other findings, including a reference to Ali-Skelton’s participation in Black Lives Matter demonstrations outside the Fourth Precinct after the Nov. 2014 Jamar Clark shooting.

“The thousands of good citizens all over the country who have exercised their First Amendment rights to peacefully protest the shooting of unarmed African-American men would be surprised indeed to learn that by making their voices heard, they are reflecting a ‘Salafi-Jihadi’ identity,” Richman said. “Perhaps the FBI would be wise to investigate the hearty souls currently camped out at Standing Rock, the latest hotbed of Jihadi sympathizers.”

Hussain and Khan were among about a dozen English speakers using the web to encourage attacks, according to Seamus Hughes, deputy director of the George Washington University Program on Extremism.

Hughes said Hussain helped coordinate attacks or attempted attacks in Garland, Texas; North Carolina and Ohio. He said Ali-Skelton’s contact with supporters online was more representative of ISIL recruitment cases in the United States than the recent case of Twin Cities friends who either successfully traveled overseas or were caught plotting to leave. It also would have been easier for Ali-Skelton to reach someone like Hussain in 2014 and 2015 than today, Hughes said, with drone strikes taking out overseas recruiters and those still alive preferring more secretive social media platforms than Twitter.

“They’re less trusting,” Hughes said. “It’s a lot harder now for a kid from Appleton to reach out. You have to go through several more steps.”

