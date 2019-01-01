CAIRO — An attorney says an Egyptian activist is waiting to return to prison after an appeals court upheld a two-year sentence against her for posting a video online in which she criticized the government and decried sexual harassment.
Lawyer Doaa Moustafa says the court in Cairo on Sunday upheld the sentence for her client, Amal Fathy, for insulting bank employees and using abusive language to criticize state institutions and decry sexual harassment.
Moustafa says Fathy is awaiting her arrest "at any time."
Fathy was arrested in May after posting the video online. She was released Dec. 27 pending an investigation into other charges including disseminating false news and joining an outlawed group.
