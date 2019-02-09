NEW ORLEANS — A man wanted on a second-degree murder change spent nearly an hour pleading with New Orleans police to arrest him before they actually did.
The New Orleans Advocate reports 25-year-old Frank Sams Jr. hoped to start the process of fighting the murder charge but lawyer Kelly Orians says deputies on Wednesday refused to process Sams because he didn't have a state ID.
The impasse ended after Orians produced a copy of a news article featuring Sams' picture and noting that he was wanted for second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a gas station clerk in September.
Sams is being held on $500,000 bail.
The Sheriff's Office's general counsel says it's unusual for someone to surrender directly to jail on a murder warrant, rather than through homicide detectives.
