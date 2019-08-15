EL PASO, Texas — An attorney for an Indian man seeking asylum in the U.S. says he has been force-fed at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas as they approach their third week of a hunger strike.
Linda Corchado, the lawyer for three of the men, says they are trying to appeal or reopen asylum claims that were denied.
With growing numbers of people seeking asylum or to immigrate now locked in detention, this week's force feeding — and numerous others over the past year — lays bare a complex process the U.S. government has established to handle immigrant detainees who protest by refusing to eat.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Eat & Drink
What to expect at Graze, the new North Loop food hall opening soon
Originally scheduled to open last week, it's now set to debut next month.
Variety
Million-dollar opioid drug ring started small, No. 2 says
A man who prosecutors call the second-in-command of a multimillion-dollar online opioid drug ring said Thursday the operation started small, when he needed cash for student loans so he let his roommate sell his prescription Adderall.
Music
Column: Jay-Z sells out Kaepernick, grabs big money from NFL
Remember when Jay-Z was a dynamic hip-hop artist whose stark lyrics gave voice to the oppressed and downtrodden?Well, those days are over.He may have 99…
Variety
Minor league owner refuses to meet with Muslim rights group
The owner of two minor league baseball teams is refusing to meet with a Muslim civil rights group, accusing it of supporting terrorists.
Variety
Attorney: Officials force-feeding immigrant on hunger strike
An attorney for an Indian man seeking asylum in the U.S. says he has been force-fed at a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Texas as they approach their third week of a hunger strike.