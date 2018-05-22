PHILADELPHIA — Lawyers for a 37-year-old Mexican man who was taken into custody during a mandatory marriage interview at immigration offices in Philadelphia say his detention is unlawful.
Jose "Ivan" Noe Nunez Martinez and his U.S.-citizen husband Paul Frame visited U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services on Jan. 31 to petition for Nuñez Martinez to gain legal status. Instead, ICE officers arrested Nunez Martinez, who had a previous order of removal.
Nunez Martinez remains at York County Prison, even though his attorneys and advocates say he passed his marriage interview and a credible fear interview for asylum.
Attorneys have filed a habeas corpus petition claiming that Nunez Martinez has a right to a bond hearing to prove he would not be a security threat if released.
A message seeking comment from ICE wasn't immediately returned Tuesday.
