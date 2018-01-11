SAN FRANCISCO — A lawyer for the U.S. Department of Justice says the Trump administration plans to appeal a judge's ruling temporarily blocking its decision to end protections for nearly 800,000 young immigrants.

DOJ attorney Brad Rosenberg said during a court hearing Thursday that the administration was still reviewing the decision by U.S. District Judge William Alsup but had begun to take steps to comply with it. Rosenberg says the current plan is to file an appeal.

Alsup on Tuesday granted a request by California and other plaintiffs to prevent President Donald Trump from ending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program while their lawsuits play out in court.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement that the ruling was outrageous, and Trump tweeted that it showed the court system was broken.