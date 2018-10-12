ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota attorney involved in a sexual harassment lawsuit now at issue in the 3rd Congressional District race says Democratic challenger Dean Phillips had nothing to do with the case.

Phillips was a board member at Allina Health in 2007 when seven nurses sued a local clinic, alleging they were sexually harassed by a doctor. Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen accused Phillips of doing nothing in a campaign ad this week.

Phillips' campaign has denounced the ad as false. Lori Peterson filed the lawsuit on behalf of all seven women. She said in a statement Friday that Phillips wasn't involved.

Peterson says Paulsen should be ashamed for "trying to use my clients ... for his own personal benefit."

She said she isn't involved in Phillips' campaign.

Paulsen's campaign spokesman says Phillips knew about the allegations because they were widely publicized at the time.