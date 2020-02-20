Police are now linking a recent attempted sexual assault near the University of Minnesota to several similar attacks in Minneapolis since 2018.

On Tuesday morning, the suspect tried to kidnap a woman in her car at SE. 6th Street and SE. 10th Avenue. She fought back and the man fled, said Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder.

He didn’t offer further details on the other incidents, but leads in the cases have been developed through investigations and information from the public.

The suspect is described as a male, aged 30 to 40, with gray facial hair and wearing a gray hoodie and blue pants.

“We are asking for assistance in this series of sexual assaults of women in our community,” he said. “We are confident the answer is out there.”

The department is also seeking help with three incidents of graffiti that included a racial slur in north Minneapolis last week.

A racist message was scrawled on a garage door behind the 2700 block of N. Russell Avenue in Minneapolis.

Garage doors were vandalized in the 2900 block of N. Upton Avenue and the 2700 block of N. Sheridan Avenue. A sidewalk at North Commons Park was also vandalized. Elder said the incidents are connected.

Anybody with information can call 612-692-8477.