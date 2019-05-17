LAKE DELTON, Wis. — An attempted kidnapping of a toddler in Lake Delton was thwarted when the child's parents awoke to a noise in the youngster's bedroom.
Police say the 2-year-old was found unharmed outside the bedroom window last Saturday about 3 a.m. Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman says the would-be abductor entered the home through the child's bedroom window, brought the toddler outside and then fled.
The parents told police about a possible suspect, who is someone known to the family, but investigators have ruled out that person. No one has been arrested.
