MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of an attempted carjacker by a man who is licensed to carry a concealed weapon.
Police Capt. Andra Williams says the 24-year-old man was heading to work Monday on Milwaukee's northwest side when the attempted carjacking occurred.
Williams says the shooter stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Police are looking for a green Chrysler Pacifica which may be connected to the attempted carjacking.
Milwaukee County prosecutors will decide whether charges are warranted against the shooter or if the death was justified self-defense.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
11 days after shooting, Fla. school wins berth in national hockey tourney in Twin Cities
After winning state title, it will be here next month for tournament.
Local
Crowd gathers to welcome curling Olympians home
Hundreds of relatives, friends and curling fans gathered at Duluth International Airport to welcome home members of the U.S. curling team that won gold at the Olympics in South Korea.
Minneapolis
Gunfire from moving car hits 2 men walking on Hennepin Avenue
The men are expected to survive their wounds, according to police.
Local
Death of man in Ashland appears to be a homicide
Police say the death of a man found in a home in Ashland is being investigated as a homicide.
Local
Attempted carjacker fatally shot in Milwaukee
Milwaukee police are investigating the fatal shooting of an attempted carjacker by a man who is licensed to carry a concealed weapon.