MADISON, Wis. — Police say a private security guard fatally shot a man who was trying to rob a Madison bank.

Police Chief Mike Koval says a man in his 20s walked into the Chase Bank on Madison's east side Thursday shortly before 5 p.m., held up a bag, demanded money and gestured as if he had a weapon.

The armed security guard confronted the attempted robber and shot him once. The man died at the scene. Koval says the security guard is cooperating with police.