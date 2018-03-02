MADISON, Wis. — Police say a private security guard fatally shot a man who was trying to rob a Madison bank.
Police Chief Mike Koval says a man in his 20s walked into the Chase Bank on Madison's east side Thursday shortly before 5 p.m., held up a bag, demanded money and gestured as if he had a weapon.
The armed security guard confronted the attempted robber and shot him once. The man died at the scene. Koval says the security guard is cooperating with police.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
State + Local
Sheriffs want DHS staff prosecuted over mentally ill inmates languishing in jails
Hundreds of jail inmates suffer from psychiatric conditions, often with no care or medications.
National
Driver being pursued by police killed in crash
A driver being pursued by police died when his vehicle struck a tree in Milwaukee.
Local
Wisconsin woman to stand trial in 1980s deaths of 3 babies
A Wisconsin woman accused of killing three infants in the 1980s will stand trial.
Local
Authorities seize 300 marijuana plants in Barron County farm
Authorities in Barron County say a search of a barn near Comstock uncovered a sophisticated marijuana growing operation.
Local
FBI names veteran terrorism investigator to take over Mpls. office
Jill Sanborn has led FBI's response to cases like the 2015 San Bernardino attack