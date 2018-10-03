KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say insurgents have killed seven police in separate attacks.
Wali Ahmad Sarih, a police spokesman in the southern Nimroz province, says the Taliban attacked a checkpoint late Tuesday, killing four police and wounding two others. He says four insurgents were killed and six wounded in the ensuing gunbattle. Aziz Ahmad Azizi, the spokesman for the governor of the southern Kandahar province, reported a similar attack in which the Taliban killed three police and wounded six, also late Tuesday.
The Taliban, who have seized districts across Afghanistan and carry out near-daily attacks, claimed the assault in Kandahar, and are known to be active in Nimroz.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
French PM in charge of security after minister quits
French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Wednesday assumed responsibility for France's domestic security after the interior minister resigned in an apparent act of defiance toward President Emmanuel Macron.
World
Syria hopes to jumpstart rebuilding despite massive hurdles
With back-to-back trade fairs held in Damascus this month, Syria is hoping to jumpstart reconstruction of its devastated cities by inviting international investors to take part in lucrative opportunities.
World
US, British scientists win Nobel Prize in chemistry
Three researchers who "harnessed the power of evolution" to produce enzymes and antibodies that have led to new drugs and biofuels have been named winners of the Nobel Prize in chemistry.
World
India to begin deportations of Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar
Indian police say they plan to send seven Rohingya Muslims back to Myanmar, in the first deportation of members of the Myanmar minority group since the Home Ministry ordered state authorities last year to identify and deport them and other illegal immigrants.
World
Zimbabwe in huge cholera vaccination drive after 49 deaths
Zimbabwe has embarked on a massive vaccination drive as it battles a cholera outbreak that has killed at least 49 people.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.