It’s wonderful when movies surprise us, toppling our expectations with a refreshing blast of creativity. Which is how the insanely violent romp “Atomic Blonde” struck me. Starring and produced by Charlize Theron, who plays an international spy, it features wonderful practical effects in death-defying stunts and maniacally exciting vehicular mayhem.

But what sets it above the pack are the eccentric ways in which it twists a standard espionage movie into a badass cardiac arrest thriller. Preconceived notions do not apply. A rare female-fronted action movie, it subverts gender roles and clashes femininity against masculinity. It ignores genre sensibilities, subverts sexism with erotic hanky-panky that threatens the blood pressure and wreaks mayhem with almost gleeful nastiness. It’s gross. I loved it.

The film, awash in nostalgic Europop hits, is set in 1989, in the last days of the Cold War. Theron’s character, Lorraine Broughton, is an assassination-skilled field agent for Britain’s spy service MI6. As soon as she appears on-screen rising from an iced bathtub with bruises all across her lean, firm body, it’s clear that she’s one cool number.

With brawn, beauty and brains in the James Bond/Jason Bourne league, she leaves as many casualties in her wake as a great white shark. Broughton has barely deplaned in Berlin before she shows two menacing locals why spike heels are often called stilettos. Like “Mad Max: Fury Road” and most movies that feature Theron in a starring role, “Atomic Blonde” is all about female control, delivered by any means necessary.

On assignment to locate a lost list of counterspies, she connects with David Percival (James McAvoy), the MI6 Berlin bureau chief who has ridden the razor’s edge between both sides too long. In a sphere where most identities and cover stories are questionable, he’s gone native. It’s clear that he’s out to preserve himself, though. When he delivers his first impression of Broughton’s combat prowess saying, “I won’t lie, I’m impressed,” you feel that lying is his default mode.

They form a bickering partnership and comb the city for the vanished document. With the story framed as flashbacks from her testimony at a debriefing interview with her direct superior (Toby Jones) and a CIA officer (John Goodman), viewers will need to be on red herring alert. Trying to decode who is lying to whom about what is a serious challenge. Meanwhile, there is another fast-paced, long-take brawl featuring Broughton’s brutal armbars and takedowns just around the corner — and the next corner and the one after that.

Atomic Blonde ★★★½ out of 4 stars Rating: R for violence, profanity and sexuality/nudity. In English with subtitled German, Russian and Swedish.

Theron oozes lethal power. She flies through each onslaught with utter gymnastic commitment and zero sloppy choreography. The preconceived notion that a woman couldn’t hold the center of an action film was disproved in entertaining fashion with “Wonder Woman.” This is a darker side of the argument, genuinely a modern action classic.

Here we have no examination of the plight of womankind. Broughton has no interest in establishing a romantic connection to any man in the story. She’s a don’t-mess-with-me scrapper who’s there to get a dangerous job done. She’s an agent of death, not an angel of life. Her only moment approaching caregiving comes as she tries to protect a middle-aged defector (Eddie Marsan). Amid all this, Marsan tosses a girlish bleat of worry that is priceless.

David Leitch, a longtime stuntman, assistant director and uncredited co-director on “John Wick,” keeps the kinetic rush flowing and creates a sharp visual style of desaturated daytime grays and blazing neon nights. He has a knack for creating beautiful insane chaos through characters that are borderline credible humans. The expansive script could be pared, but why quibble? Theron could have a series here if she wants, flipping standard gender norms like the combat foes she flings over her shoulder.

Colin.Covert@startribune.com

612-673-7186

Twitter: @colincovert