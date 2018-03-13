ATLANTA — Police in metro Atlanta say two sexual assault cases about a man posing as a law enforcement officer are similar enough to believe the same person is suspected.

Atlanta police Maj. Michael O'Connor said at a news conference Monday the man who assaulted a woman early Friday is potentially the same suspect in another assault roughly four hours later in neighboring Cobb County. The women reported being alone when stopped by a man driving a dark-colored sedan with a blue light bar on the roof. He was described as wearing a star-shaped badge and had asked to see a driver's license.

Both O'Connor and Cobb County police Capt. Dan Ferrell said investigators are working to identify the suspect and are looking for surveillance cameras that may have caught his vehicle.