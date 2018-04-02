ATLANTA — Travelers at the world's busiest airport in Atlanta can once again use free Wi-Fi to go online after a cyberattack that hit the city last month.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport sent a tweet Monday saying that its free Wi-Fi is up and running. The message adds: "To all — thank you for your patience."
The system has been down since a ransomware cyberattack hit the city's computer network on March 22.
Officials say the attack didn't affect safety at the airport, but the Wi-Fi and flight information systems were taken down as a precaution. They say the attack included the encryption of some city data and caused outages for numerous city computer systems.
City officials haven't said whether they paid the $51,000 ransom demanded by hackers.
