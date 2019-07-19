Oakland Athletics (55-42, second in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (59-36, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Chris Bassitt (6-4, 3.98 ERA) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (11-4, 3.06 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Matt Olson is riding a 13-game hitting streak as Oakland readies to play Minnesota.

The Twins are 29-17 in home games. The Minnesota pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.91. Jose Berrios leads the team with a 3.10 ERA.

The Athletics are 24-22 in road games. Oakland has hit 159 home runs this season, sixth in the American League. Matt Chapman leads them with 22, averaging one every 16 at-bats. The Twins won the last meeting 6-3. Kyle Gibson earned his ninth victory and Eddie Rosario went 1-for-1 with a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Yusmeiro Petit took his second loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Kepler leads the Twins with 23 home runs and is slugging .523. C.J. Cron is 5-for-17 with four doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Chapman leads the Athletics with 22 home runs home runs and is slugging .552. Ramon Laureano has 15 hits and is batting .429 over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .281 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Athletics: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 36 runs

Twins Injuries: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-day IL (thumb), Byron Buxton: 7-day IL (concussion), Jonathan Schoop: day-to-day (side), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (oblique).

Athletics Injuries: Sean Manaea: 60-day IL (shoulder), Daniel Gossett: 60-day IL (elbow), Marco Estrada: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Jharel Cotton: 60-day IL (elbow/hamstring), Stephen Piscotty: 10-day IL (knee), Matt Chapman: day-to-day (ankle), Nick Hundley: 10-day IL (back).