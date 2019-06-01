OAKLAND, Calif. — Athletics slugger Khris Davis is back from a stint on the injured list because of a bruised left hip and oblique muscle.
The designated hitter, who led the majors with 48 home runs in 2018, was set to start batting cleanup Saturday night for Oakland in the middle game of a weekend series against the Houston Astros. He went on the injured list May 24, retroactive to May 22, after getting hurt May 5 at Pittsburgh.
Davis tried to play through it for seven games before going on the IL. He is hitting .248 with 12 homers and 29 RBI in 43 games.
The A's optioned outfielder Skye Bolt to Triple-A Las Vegas to clear roster room for Davis' return.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Parra's HR ends Roark's streak, Nationals beat Reds 5-2
Tanner Roark's first career homer wasn't enough to get the win against his former Nationals teammates. Instead, it went to the other half of the first Tanner-for-Tanner trade in major league history.
Wild
The Latest: First Cup game in St. Louis since '70 underway
The Latest on Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final (all times local):
Gophers
Gophers eliminated from Women's College World Series with 5-3 loss to Washington
The Gophers rallied late but couldn't top the Huskies, nor Mother Nature, in a game that was delayed more than three hours by thunderstorms.
Golf
Duking it Out: Past Duke teammates Boutier, Liu tied at Open
For those who hate seeing good things happen to Duke, this U.S. Women's Open is not for you.
MN United
Seek and found: Metanire, a tireless two-way weapon, is Loons' biggest surprise
Through some old-fashioned scouting legwork and circumstance the Loons discovered Romaine Metanire and he has responded with an unexpected combination of strength and speed.