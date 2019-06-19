OAKLAND, Calif. — Khris Davis, Robbie Grossman and Stephen Piscotty homered in a 10-run sixth inning, and the Oakland Athletics hit six home runs overall in a 16-2 rout of the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Ramón Laureano, Chad Pinder and Beau Taylor also homered as the A's set a season-high for home runs. It's the first time that Oakland has had six home runs in a game since June 17, 2008.

Brett Anderson (7-4) allowed one earned run and four hits in seven innings in beating the Orioles for the second time this season. Anderson retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced and carried a shutout into the fifth inning before Jonathan Villar homered with one out. The victory was Anderson's first since May 26.

Laureano finished with four hits and made a terrific running catch before crashing into the center field wall. Matt Olson added two hits and scored twice.

Keon Broxton singled and scored for Baltimore.

The A's beat the Orioles on Monday without hitting a home run — just the second time they've done that this season. They got six home runs Tuesday, including the first of Taylor's career. It was the only solo shot of the six.

Laureano hit a three-run drive in the fourth, then the A's sent 13 men to the plate during a 24-minute sixth inning.

Grossman hit a 395-foot blast to right, a two-run home run. Davis' three-run shot went 382 feet, while Piscotty also had a three-run homer to center that traveled 418 feet.

Oakland hadn't scored 10 or more runs in an inning at the Coliseum since July 5, 1996.

Pinder homered as a pinch-hitter in the seventh.

Three of Oakland's home runs came off Baltimore starter Gabriel Ynoa (0-4). Ynoa allowed seven hits and a career-high six runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Marcus Semien added an RBI triple off Paul Fry to extend his career-high hitting streak to 15 games.

TRAINERS ROOM

Athletics: Nick Hundley will miss at least six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. Hundley was already on the disabled list since June 8 due to back spasms. ... RHP Jharel Cotton has been playing catch but has yet to get back on a mound after undergoing hamstring surgery. Cotton had made three starts in the minors in his comeback from Tommy John surgery before injuring his hamstring. ... RHP Marco Estrada (lumbar strain) threw off flat ground before the game.

UP NEXT

Oakland RHP Chris Bassitt (3-3, 3.68 ERA) starts the series finale Wednesday afternoon. Bassitt has one win in two starts against Baltimore. The Orioles plan to use RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (1-1, 5.40) as an opener, with Josh Rogers to follow.

