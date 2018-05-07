NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Monday:
Athenahealth Inc., up $20.67 to $146.75
Elliott Management is offering about $6.5 billion to take the medical billing software maker private.
Exxon Mobil Corp., up 84 cents to $77.74
Energy stocks rose as the price of U.S. crude oil traded above $70 a barrel for the first time since November 2014.
Sysco Corp., up $1.19 to $63.48
The food distributor reported earnings for its latest quarter that came in ahead of what analysts were expecting.
Gramercy Property Trust, up $3.68 to $27.50
The company agreed to be acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 a share in cash.
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., down $15.26 to $126.89
IFF is acquiring another flavor making company, Frutarom, for $7.1 billion, including debt.
Shire PLC, up $3.66 to $161.39
Bloomberg News reported that Japanese drugmaker Takeda could announce a deal to acquire Shire as soon as Tuesday.
Dentsply Sirona Inc., down $3.07 to $46.92
The dental products manufacturer forecast full-year earnings that were less than analysts were expecting.
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., down $4.31 to $77.86
The information technology consulting firm forecast earnings for the current quarter that were below analysts' forecasts.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.