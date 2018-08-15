Activist and writer Marie Castle never tired of living in the geodesic dome home she built in 1982 in north Minneapolis.

“The novelty never wears off,” said Castle in 1994, the year her home was featured on the Minneapolis-St. Paul Home Tour. At that time, it was the only geodesic-dome house within the city limits. “There’s something really stimulating about it, all the different shapes and angles. Every time I walk in, I feel like it’s an interesting place to live.”

Castle died earlier this year at age 91. Her “beloved dome home,” the site of an open house to celebrate her life, is now on the market for $190,000.

Castle was seeking an unusual house, she said in 1994. “I’ve always been interested in different types of housing, and I was thinking about a log home, an earth-sheltered home, anything but a standard house. I settled on the dome, which arrived from the factory like so many Tinker Toys, which went together pretty easily.”

She built her dome home on a large lot in the Camden neighborhood near Shingle Creek Park. Its private location on a low-traffic street is “a big selling point,” said listing agent Fritz Bredenbeck, Coldwell Banker Burnet.

Invented by a German engineer in the 1920s, and popularized by architect/inventor Buckminster Fuller in the 1950s and ‘60s, geodesic dome homes are designed to be sturdy and energy-efficient, with thick walls. Castle’s was no exception. “She basically heated the place with a little gas stove,” said Bredenbeck.

This geodesic dome home is located on a cul-de-sac near a park in the Camden neighborhood of north Minneapolis.

Inside, the three-level dome has 1,900 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The main level has an open floor plan and a spiral staircase.

“She was a bit of a character, and her decorating was quite unique,” said Bredenbeck, including her bright-red office. Castle, a mother of five and former Catholic who became an atheism activist, used her home as a gathering place, said Bredenbeck. At one point, she converted the lower half of the dome into a community center for nonbelievers, according to a 2004 story in the Star Tribune.

A spokeswoman for Atheists for Human Rights and Minnesota Atheists, Castle also was a journalist and wrote at least two books, “Divided We Fall: The Secular vs. the Sacred” and “Culture Wars: The Threat to Your Family and Your Freedom.”

She also wrote her own obituary. “I have enjoyed being one of the luckiest people on Earth,” she wrote. “Fate gave me a 91-year break from otherwise endless oblivion and a life filled with political skulduggery and social activism for the rights of workers, women, gays and anti-war efforts.”

Fritz Bredenbeck, 612-865-8012, Coldwell Banker Burnet, has the listing. An offer is pending.