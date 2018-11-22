DETROIT — Andreas Athanasiou has become a more consistent player this season, and the score sheet is starting to reflect it.

Athanasiou tied it midway through the third period and scored 49 seconds into overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings over the Boston Bruins 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The 24-year-old Athanasiou leads Detroit with nine goals, including five with three assists in his past six games.

"Early in the season he wasn't getting points, but he probably deserved more," Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. "I think from Day 1, he's been very engaged. I thought his first practice in training camp was excellent. I think he's carried that forward."

It was the Red Wings' fifth comeback win in their last seven games.

"I think our starts aren't very good and we know that. It's something we need to work on," said Tyler Bertuzzi, who also scored. "But it shows what we have in this room to bounce back from being down and come back in games like this."

Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots for Detroit, which has won nine of 11 and is over .500 (10-9-2) for the first time this season.

Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson and Chris Wagner scored for Boston, which lost for only the third time to the Red Wings in the last 18 meetings (15-1-2). Tuukka Rask made 24 saves.

"We had a lot of opportunities, but we didn't take advantage of them," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. "There were too many times where we tried to make a pretty play or a fancy play instead of making the simple play and putting the puck on net."

Athanasiou got control of a loose puck in the slot during overtime, spun around and beat Rask.

"It was kind of just a scrum and the puck was just bouncing and I just turned and shot it," Athanasiou said. "I don't know where it went, but (I'm) happy it went in."

Athanasiou tied it 8:59 into the third when he put in the rebound of Gustav Nyquist's shot from the left circle off the rush.

Wagner made it 2-1 6:45 into the third when he tipped Sean Kuraly's shot. It was Wagner's second goal.

Forsbacka Karlsson gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead 4:08 into the second period when he put in a loose puck from a goal-mouth scramble. It was Forsbacka Karlsson's second goal.

Bertuzzi tied it at 1 9:48 into the middle period when he tipped defenseman Nik Jensen's shot between Rask's pads. It was Bertuzzi's sixth goal.

NOTE: Boston D Kevan Miller returned after missing 13 games with a hand injury. ... The Bruins were without several key players due to injuries including star C Patrice Bergeron (rib/sternoclavicular), D Zdeno Chara (lower body) and D Charlie McAvoy (concussion). ... LW Thomas Vanek returned for Detroit after missing eight games with a knee injury. ... The Red Wings recalled C Christoffer Ehn from AHL Grand Rapids.

UP NEXT:

Boston: Hosts Pittsburgh on Friday night.

Detroit: Visits Washington on Friday.